ROZEAR, Jo Jo Anne Hale Rozear age 88 of Roswell died peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lamar Rozear. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Courtney Rozear; granddaughter, Debbie Jo Rozear as well as numerous extended family members. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 PM at First Baptist Church of Roswell. Interment will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1 PM at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors from 7 - 9 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church of Roswell, Bo Buice Sunday School Class, 710 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019