WATSON, Jo



Mrs. Jo Watson died at the age of 90 on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020 at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. A long-time resident of Decatur, Georgia, Mrs. Watson was born Jo Doris Perkins in Smith County, Tennessee on December 25, 1929. She was the only daughter of Frank and Lorene Perkins. Mrs. Watson was valedictorian of her 1947 graduating class from Gordonsville High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. After college, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a career in Personnel, now known as Human Resources. Her career included five years as Personnel Director of the then Georgia Baptist Hospital, and thirty years in the Personnel Department for the City of Atlanta Government from which she retired in 1986. Mrs. Watson was saved at a young age, and at the time of her death, she was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church and the Joy II Sunday School class. While living in Smith County, Tennessee, she was a member of Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church. Her husband of forty-five years, Walter Milan Watson, preceded her in death in 1996. She is survived by her daughter, JoBeth Watson Hale, and son-in-law, Lane Hale, of Decatur, Georgia, and a number of cousins, including Mark Manning and his wife, Jackie and David Manning and his wife, Dee, both families of Carthage, Tennessee. Mrs. Watson had a tender heart for all animals, and is survived by her two cats, Spike and Puddy Tat. To honor her memory and her love of animals, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Atlanta Humane Society. A private graveside service will be held Monday, November 2nd at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, Georgia. When COVID restrictions are lifted, a celebration of life service will be planned. Please visit A.S. Turner & Sons website for scheduling updates.



