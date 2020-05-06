Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Viewing
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Banks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Banks Obituary
BANKS, Joan R. Celebration of Life Service for Joan R. Banks will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Geoffrey Von Rosser; her grandson, Geoffrey Von Rosser II; her sisters, Helen White Brock (Monroe), Brenda White Wynn (Greg); sisters in law, Luz White, Luvenia White; and sisters-in-love: Sharon Strickland White, Carmen Marie White Hambrick; and a number of nieces, nephews, other cousins and friends. Today, Public Viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -