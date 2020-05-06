|
BANKS, Joan R. Celebration of Life Service for Joan R. Banks will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Geoffrey Von Rosser; her grandson, Geoffrey Von Rosser II; her sisters, Helen White Brock (Monroe), Brenda White Wynn (Greg); sisters in law, Luz White, Luvenia White; and sisters-in-love: Sharon Strickland White, Carmen Marie White Hambrick; and a number of nieces, nephews, other cousins and friends. Today, Public Viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020