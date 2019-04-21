BELL, Joan C. "Jody" Jody Bell left us on April 17, 2019 after a full life of 95 years. She was one of seven children born in Alcoa, Tennessee to Joel and Annie Rogers Cable, and is the last to survive. After growing up in Alcoa, a generous neighbor sponsored her to attend Snead Junior College in Alabama. She transferred to Vanderbilt University on scholarship after two years, where she became an R. N. and was a valuable member of the Vanderbilt nursing school faculty. There she met her husband-to-be, Elmer Bell (1922-2007). After he enlisted in the army during WWII, they were married on the eve of his deployment. They had two children, Linda Bell and Tracy Bell Harder. Jody spent most of her adult years in Atlanta Georgia, where she enjoyed socializing with her many neighbors and was an avid gardener. She was active in Glenn Memorial Methodist church, on the campus of Emory University. In 1973 they moved to Wilmington, DE and then happily retired to St. Simons Island, Georgia. After a brief period in Lake City, FL, she moved to suburban Washington DC and later to Cokesbury Village in Delaware to be closer to her children. Her last words to us were "Keep having fun!" She will be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery next to her late husband Elmer at a later date. Jody is survived by two children, Linda and her partner Mary Lynn McKeon, and Tracy Harder, her husband John, and their two children, Kevin and Shelton. In lieu of flowers, please help us thank the caring staff who gently eased her through her transition by donating to: Cokesbury Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 726 Loveville Rd, Hockessin, DE 19707, or please send contributions to a progressive, green nonprofit organization of your choice. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary