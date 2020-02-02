|
|
RUTHERFORD (BUTLER), Joan Joan Butler Rutherford, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Joan was born in Atlanta in 1940 and graduated from O'Keefe High School and Georgia State University. Joan was a loving homemaker until her daughters graduated high school and then returned to college herself. Joan majored in Risk Management and was a successful Real Estate agent for many years. Joan was a devout Christian, an avid reader, cook and seamstress who loved her family and friends. In most recent years in addition to family and friends, she treasured her dog, Kingsley who brought her much happiness and comfort. She was trusted immensely, respected deeply, treasured dearly and will be always missed by both family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, James Taylor Rutherford; and sister Judy Butler Strickland. She is survived by daughters JoLynn Thornton and Julie Rutherford; grandchildren Jessica, Richard, Julie and Lynette; great-grandchildren Aloura, Addison, Taylor James, Amorie, Baylee, Owen, twin girls on the way, Brighton and Hudson; niece and nephews Jill, John and James. Joan is also survived by sister-in-law, Mary Castleberry, Aunt Jackie and Uncle Charlie Baugh, Holly Calmes and Charles Baugh. A memorial service will be held in the spring at Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia. An announcement will be made by Wages and Sons in Stone Mountain at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Team Owen Cystic Fibrosis Fort Worth, Texas Foundation are appreciated. https://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/91_Northeast_Texas_Ft_Worth?team_id=91775&pg=team&fr_id=8104
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020