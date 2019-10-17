|
|
COWMAN, Joan R. Joan R. Cowman, 84, of Mexico Beach, FL. Passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home. She was born July 15, 1934, in Blairsville, PA. Joan was an employee of the Atlanta Journal Constitution as a Composer for over 31 years, an active advocate and organizer for the Atlanta Chapter of Literacy for Children, a square dance caller and even a licensed Pilot in her younger years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Don E. Cowman, her son, Christopher Turner, and step-son, David Herr. Survivors include her son, Jeff Turner of Kennesaw, daughter Shawn M. Hall of Dallas, step-daughters, Jodie L. Moody (Tom) of Hiram, Dawn Cowman Hurst (Jeff) and Shannon L. Cowman of Tennessee, step-daughter-in-law, Susan Rae Herr of Arizona, sister, Patricia Bogdanski of Pennsylvania, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Recieving Family and Friends Friday, October 25, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Milford Baptist Church. Service Saturday, October 26, 1:00 PM at Milford Baptist Church, 1030 Milford Church Road, Marietta, GA 30060 770-435-8720.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 17, 2019