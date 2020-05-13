|
DALE (ERRATT), Joan Joan Erratt Dale, age 88, of Atlanta, GA passed away at home peacefully in her sleep. She was the beloved wife to Robert L Dale, mother to Robert Dale Jr. and Michael Dale. Joan grew up Michigan, loving winter sports and reading. She went to Stephens College and met her loving husband, Robert at the nearby University of Missouri. After graduation she become a flight attendant for Delta Airlines and flew on the DC 3. After getting married and starting their family, she enjoyed baking pies and cookies for the church community. She worked for Welcome Wagon, then later worked in the Human Resource Department at the IRS. She was a member of Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church for over 60 years and actively participated in their Sunday school and youth programs. She enjoyed traveling and visited many different countries in retirement. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael D. Dale of Macon and brother John Erratt of Los Angeles, CA. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert L Dale, son Robert Dale (Betty Dale) of Charlotte and Granddaughter Diana Dale. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church, 1015 East Rock Springs Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA. 30306. Her final resting place shall be Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, GA
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020