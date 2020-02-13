|
|
DUDMAN, Joan 1944 - 2020 Joan Carrol Dudman passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 75. Joan resided in Atlanta with her high school sweetheart and husband, Harold, to whom she was married for 57 loving years. She had a passion for animals and spent many years as a member of the American Kennel Club. Joan adored spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Harold, her sons Jeffrey, Darren and Joel, her daughter Buffi, her daughter-in-laws, Lori, Tonya and Allison, and her son-in-law, Luis. Her pride and joy were her 10 grandchildren and her 3-month old great granddaughter. Per her wishes, her family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please support Joan's love for animals and children by donating to the Atlanta Human Society or in her honor.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2020