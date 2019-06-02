FERDINANDS, Joan Burke Joan Burke Ferdinands (86) passed away on May 25, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was the daughter of the late Robert Burke and Mary Dugan and is survived by Ian Ferdinands, her husband of 59 years, 3 children (Mark, Paul and Stacey) and 3 grandchildren (Genevieve, Elise and Hannah) and a large extended family in New York and New Jersey. Joan was born February 11, 1933 in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn and spent her early years living in a crowded 2 room apartment with her many brothers and sisters. She seemed destined for a predictable life in suburban Long Island but after her mother died, she quit her job and accompanied her best friend, Marilyn, on a cross country trip to Los Angeles in 1958. Going to California opened up a whole new world. Joan enrolled in night school at UCLA, where she met her future husband on the first day, in a philosophy class. Within 5 years, Ian and Joan would get married, buy a house and have 3 children. Their philosophy professor was the Best Man at their wedding and would become a life-long friend. Over the years, the family lived in Boston, Brussels and New Jersey, before settling permanently in Dunwoody, GA in 1974 (which was then a rural outpost in Dekalb County). While living in Brussels, Joan travelled with her husband throughout Europe, and they later visited more exotic locales like New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. Joan was unfailingly kind and considerate. She loved people and they loved her back. She touched a lot of people's lives, and it always seemed like things were more fun when she was around. Her family would like to thank The Fountainview Center and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent care of Joan during the last few years. A celebration of life service will be held in the near future. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary