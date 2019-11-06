|
FOSHEE (PASHKI), Joan Joan Pashki Foshee, 88, of Atlanta, GA and Fernandina Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of October 31, 2019. Joan was born at home in West Newton, PA on January 2, 1931. She was born an adventurer: walking up the mountain to follow the smell of freshly baked flatbread at the home of a classmate; from age 5, walking to and from school four times a day with her best friends Marlene and Donnie; and walking across the bridge over the Youghiogheny River with her mother to care for her grandparents. Following high school, Joan's mode of travel changed dramatically; she packed her bags and headed east by train to Washington, DC, where she was employed by the FBI. It was there that she met her husband, Maurice. Together they moved across the country, to Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas, before settling in Atlanta. Widowed at thirty, with three small children, Joan never slowed down: Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader; untold hours cheering her sons on at baseball, soccer, and football games; and a thirty-year career at Internal Revenue Service, culminating in a position as the Problem Resolution Officer, for which she was nationally recognized. Retirement did not mean slowing down for Joan; she traveled throughout the United States with her sister Lois, to Ireland with her daughter's family, and to Italy with her lifelong friend, Betty. Joan's home was a refuge for her children's friends: a place to stay for a night, or several months; a meal; an adult to listen. She was a loyal and lifelong friend with childhood friends, co-workers, and family, staying in touch with cards, letters, email, and telephone. She was a model for her children and grandchildren: of independence, strength in the face of adversity, resilience, and the value of family and friends. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas (Nick) and Margaret Makovich Pashki, and step-mother, Margaret Kretchun Pashki; her husband, Maurice L. Foshee; her youngest son, Brian L. Foshee; and her youngest granddaughter, Jessica L. Foshee. Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marcia L. Foshee-Duffy and Robert Duffy of Fernandina Beach, FL, and her granddaughter, Kathleen L. Duffy of Tuscaloosa, AL; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark E. and Anna S. Foshee, and grandson, Alex Foshee, all of Dalton, GA; and grandson and his wife, Nick and Kristen Foshee, and great-granddaughter, Emma, all of Canton, GA; her granddaughter, JoAnn E. Foshee of Atlanta, GA; her sisters, Lois Pashki Jackson, of Fernandina Beach; and Elaine Pashki Leonard and husband Jerry of Springfield, VA, and their three daughters, Laura, Mary, and Lisa, and Laura's children, John and Lizzy. Joan's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 12 o'clock noon, at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319. A reception will follow in Gable Parish Hall. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319, or to the Camp Mikell Episcopal Camp Scholarship Fund, Camp Mikell, 237 Mikell Court, Toccoa, GA 30577. Joan's three granddaughters spent many joyful summers at Camp Mikell. OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2019