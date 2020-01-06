Services
Joan Goldschmidt

Joan Goldschmidt Obituary
GOLDSCHMIDT, Joan Joan Goldschmidt, 84, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on January 4th, 2020. Joan was born in Washington D.C. and lived most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia, also spending some time post-retirement in Venice, Florida. Joan worked at Fulton County in administrative roles in both the public safety and human resources departments. Joan was an active participant in her community and was a member of Hadassah, B'nai B'rith, and the Venice Newcomers Club. She loved playing mahjong and card games, crafting and spending time with her family. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Goldschmidt; and sisters, Pearl and Lucille. Survivors include her children, Barry Goldschmidt (Barbara); Robert Goldschmidt (Rosie); and Laurie Paproski (Michael); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 1-800-227-2345. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 6th at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, with Rabbi Judi Beiner officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 6, 2020
