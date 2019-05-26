|
GRIFFIN, Joan Joan Griffin, age 82, of Clarkdale, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Cindy Conner officiating. Interment will follow at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 27th from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019