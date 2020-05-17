|
PEERY (HAMPTON), Joan "Joann" Joan "Joann" Hampton Peery of Anna Maria, FL, born Sept. 2, 1928, died May 8, 2020. She was the daughter and granddaughter of Methodist ministers, The Rev. Joseph Hampton (Anna Hopper) and The Rev. Seaborn Hopper. Joan graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. Degree in Education, on a Methodist Missionary scholarship. She helped establish Methodist Churches and Kindergartens in Tennessee and Georgia. In 1951, Joan married William Whitley Peery, Sr., a physicist with the Atomic Energy Commission. They moved from Tennessee to Atlanta, GA and raised two sons there after Mr. Peery was selected to help open the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's new regional office there in the early 1960's. Joan was a teacher and educator, first in Tennessee and then in Dekalb County, Georgia for many years until retirement at age 70. They are survived by their two sons, William Whitley Peery, II (Deborah Curtis) and Joseph Hampton Peery (Janet Brockus); three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Joan will be buried in a private graveside service next to Bill in Maplewood Cemetery, Tazewell, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Maria Island Garden Club, Inc. P.O. Box 4131, Anna Maria, FL 34216 or Roser Memorial Church, P.O. Box 247, Anna Maria, FL 34216. To see the full obituary, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020