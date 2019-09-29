|
|
|
HODGSON (SWANSON), Joan Joan Swanson Hodgson, 7/15/1940 9/23/2019, of Dunwoody, GA died peacefully on Sept. 23, 2019, at Seasons Hospice of Cumming, GA. She is survived by her husband Bryant Fassett Hodgson, Jr., of Dunwoody, GA and sons Erik Hutchins Hodgson (Amanda) and Geoffrey Martin Hodgson (Megan), and four grandchildren: Grace Hodgson, Bryant Hodgson III, Madeline Hodgson, and Eleanor Hodgson. Born in Griffin, GA and a 1958 graduate of Griffin High School, she enrolled at the University of Georgia, joining Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and serving a term as chapter president. While attending, she made the list of "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities", graduating in the top 5 percent of her class with a degree in journalism. After college and employment with Tucker Wayne Advertising, she started a family, played competitive tennis, ran her own business, and served as a volunteer to the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. She continued her love of the Olympic spirit as a volunteer tennis coach for the Special Olympics. In addition to tennis and being a founding member of the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association, she was also an accomplished pianist. Joan loved to travel and explore the American Southwest with family and friends and share in the awe and amazement of God's creation. Later in life she began a successful career in wealth management, spanning over 20 years and ending her accomplished tenure with Raymond James. A memorial service is scheduled for Oct. 26, at 11 AM at Sandy Springs Christian Church located at 301 Johnson Ferry Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, (404) 256-2582. A reception will immediately follow. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care (678-514-1000). In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorials be sent in memory of Joan Hodgson to Sandy Springs Christian Church or Special Olympics Georgia, 6046 Financial Drive, Norcross, GA 30071, (770) 414-9390.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019