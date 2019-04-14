JABLONSKI, Joan Joan Patricia Jablonski, 89, of Cumming passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Joan was born in New York March 8, 1930 to the late Beatrice and Joseph Boehm. She was the glue in our family and will be greatly missed. Joan was a member of Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Jablonski; son, Brian Jablonski; sister, Adele Kirnan; and a daughter-in-law, Maria Jablonski. Survivors include her children, Stephen Jablonski, Mary Lou (Josh) Nelson, Michael (Judie) Jablonski, Tom (Beverly) Jablonski, Kathleen Jablonski, Patricia (Tod) Taylor, Theresa Jablonski; grandchildren, Thomas Jablonski, Evan Nelson, Anne Taylor, and Linda Taylor. The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, https://judeatl.com/. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. and at a reception following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary