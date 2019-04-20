Resources More Obituaries for Joan KELLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan KELLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers KELLER, Joan Dixon Joan Dixon Keller died peacefully, April 18, 2019 at her home in Westwood, MA. Joan was born on September 11, 1927 in Springfield, Illinois, daughter of Noah and Louisa Dixon and sister of Noah M. Dixon. Joan attended Ferry Hall Academy and graduated from Pembroke College (Brown University) with a degree in English Literature in 1949. After college, Joan joined the Junior Executive training program of Filene's department store in Boston and in 1952 she married Oliver Keller Jr. in Springfield, Illinois where they lived until their move to Tallahassee, Florida in 1967, followed by a move to Gainesville in 1975. Throughout her life Joan was a wonderful athlete and excelled in swimming, tennis and golf. On her 90th birthday she eagled a par 4 hole. She was also very active in her communities, participating in the Junior League, Garden Clubs, Beyond War and the Colonial Dames. Prior to moving to New England in 2017 to be closer to her daughters, Joan and Ollie lived in Atlanta, GA for nearly 40 years. Ollie predeceased Joan in 2008. Joan embraced life and loved people. She made lasting friendships with people of all ages and those from all walks of life. She was adored by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Her newest friends from the Foxhill community brought her great joy and happiness and her long time Michigan friends gave her continual love and enjoyment. In the last 20 years she thoroughly enjoyed playing Bridge. She loved good books, the New York Times and the PBS News Hour. Beautiful music, independent movies, birds at her feeder and Michigan summers were important in her life. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Alison Keller Townsend (Charles) of Barrington, RI and Louisa Keller Paige Miller (Robert) of Dedham, MA. Her grandchildren are Charles, Claire and Peter Townsend, Sarah, Sam and Georgia Paige. The family is grateful to her marvelous caregivers and the dedicated nurses from VNA Hospice. Joan will be deeply missed by everyone she touched. A reception at Foxhill will be held for her friends later this spring and a memorial service will be held in Harbor Springs, Michigan in July or August. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to Planned Parenthood, the Manna Food Project in Northern Michigan, Little Traverse Conservatory, My Life, My Choice or VNA Hospice Care. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries