KENDRICK, Joan Marie Joan Marie Kendrick, of Snellville,GA passed away on January 27, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 422 East Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046 on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Family and friends may visit from 12 AM to 8 PM on Friday February 8, 2019 at the Gwinnett chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Please express your condolence here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Gwinnett Chapel 914 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville GA 30045. 770-338-5558.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2019