Services
Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville
914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT
Lawrenceville, GA 30045
(770) 338-5558
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
422 East Crogan St
Lawrenceville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan KENDRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan KENDRICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan KENDRICK Obituary
KENDRICK, Joan Marie Joan Marie Kendrick, of Snellville,GA passed away on January 27, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 422 East Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046 on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Family and friends may visit from 12 AM to 8 PM on Friday February 8, 2019 at the Gwinnett chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Please express your condolence here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Gwinnett Chapel 914 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville GA 30045. 770-338-5558.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville
Download Now