KINGWOOD, Joan Joan Armstrong Kingwood, L.J. Price High School Class of 1961, passed away on March 1, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Word of Faith Love Center, 2435 Ben Hill Rd, East Point, GA 30344. Rev. Dr. Reginald Garmon, pastor. Instate 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Today, public viewing from 12 Noon - 6 PM with a Wake Service from 4 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019
