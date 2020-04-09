|
|
KRAMER, Joan Joan Kramer passed away April 6, 2020 . She was born April 27, 1936. She was survived by her husband Lloyd Kramer and 6 children, as followed Susan Autry, George Kramer, Mark Kramer, Kathy White and Jenny Goyette. She is survived by her bothers and sisters as followed Willis Merritt, Dotsy Howard, Elizabeth Covington, Lewis Merritt, Marion Wimberly. Private Funeral Graveside at Sherwood Memorial Garden in Jonesboro, on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 12 PM. Services provided by Ford Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2020