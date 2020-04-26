|
LEE, Joan Elaine May 6, 1931 - April 19, 2020 On April 19, 2020 Joan Elaine Lee, age 88, passed away peacefully and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior where she will join her loving husband of 61 years, Eugene Clifton Lee. Joan Connor was born and raised in Racine, Wisconsin along with her younger brother Ralph. She met Gene Lee while he was an Air Force pilot stationed in Madison, Wisconsin. They eventually settled in Atlanta and raised three sons. Joan will be remembered for her abiding faith and deep compassion for others. She was a joyous force of nature, bringing smiles and laughter to every life she touched. She is survived by son Scott (Kay) Lee, grandchildren Austin (Erin), Alan (Carlye), son Curtis (Lori) Lee, grandchildren Grace, Cameron, son Kevin Lee, grandchildren with Cindy, Daniel, Matthew and Kelly as well as many other extended family members and countless friends. While she will be dearly missed, Joan lived a joyful life and leaves "a goodly heritage" that lives on in the hearts of all those who knew her. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020