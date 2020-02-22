|
LOTT, Joan Joan Elaine Lott passed on February 20, 2020, of a short-term cancer. Joan was born December 29, 1946 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Paul and Martha Tarbutton. Joan was a retired ESOL/Elementary school teacher from the Gwinnett County School System, but still did testing for the school system up until September of 2019. She is survived by her husband, Earle "Woody" of 52 years; their son, Michael and his wife Heather of Grant Park, Georgia; by her brother, Ronald Tarbutton of Brandon, Mississippi; and brother, Edmund Tarbutton of Pearland, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM, on Tuesday, February 25, at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church inLilburn, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10 until 11 AM, at the church. Interment will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, February 26, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may bemade to one of Joan's favorite charities, Food For The Poor, www.foodforthepoor.org.Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2020