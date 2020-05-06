|
|
MALCOLM, Joan W. Joan W. Malcolm, age 89, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1930 in Atlanta, GA to Newton Jester Williamson and Sudie Mae Williamson. She graduated from Girls High in 1948 and graduated Magna Cum Lauda from Flora MacDonald College in 1952. She began her career as a math teacher in the Atlanta City Schools. She married Harold Malcolm, Jr. in 1952. They enjoyed traveling together as a couple or with friends. Joan loved teaching, nature, crafts, and bible studies. She cherished her family and friends and had been a longtime member at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Harold who passed away in 2002. She is survived by her daughter Pam Eichberg, son Greg Malcolm and his wife Kelly, grandson Ken Eichberg and his wife Ciera, grandson Taylor Malcolm and his wife Claudia, granddaughter Christie Eichberg, grandson Connor Malcolm and his wife Stephanie, and great-grandson Wyatt Malcolm. The family has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020