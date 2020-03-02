|
MILSAP, Joan Joan Limehouse Milsap, age 84, of Atlanta, GA, entered into eternal life on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born on Friday, September 13, 1935 to her late parents, Florence and Victor Limehouse, Joan was a devoted and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother who was well-loved in her community for her heart of gold and fun-loving personality. She attended and graduated from Grady High School (1953), where she was State Majorette, and attended Georgia State University, where she was integral in founding the Delta Zeta sorority on campus, initiating the 1st class in 1955. An accomplished dancer, Joan met the love of her life, Jim, while performing in the show, Oklahoma, at Theater Under the Stars (Chastain Park) in Atlanta. She and Jim married on June 9, 1956 and lived happily together for 54 years until Jim's passing in 2010. Professionally, Joan danced with the Southern Ballet of Atlanta under Karen Conrad and Pittman Cory, was a founding member of the performance troop, Southern Charm, pioneered Liturgical dance through her dance group, The New Covenant Dancers, and taught dancing and exercise for most of her life. An accomplished and dedicated volunteer, she was instrumental in saving the Fox Theater (1976) and was a Life Member of the Piedmont Hospital Auxiliary, contributing over 18,000 volunteer hours after joining in 1985. At Piedmont, Joan also was President of the Woman's Auxiliary of Piedmont Hospital (1991-92), held the position of Buyer for the Piedmont Hospital Gift Shop (1996-2010), and served as both the Piedmont Ball Co-Chair (1995) and Honorary Ball Chair (2003 & 2010, with Jim). Outside of Piedmont, she was an active member of the Alliance Theater Guild, serving as President and participated in countless other charity committees, such as The Beastly Feast for the Atlanta Zoo and the Crystal Ball for the . Dedicated to her savior, Jesus Christ, Joan had been an active member at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and served on many committees. Joan is survived by her sister, Flo Smith, and brother-in-law, Robert Smith, MD; her children: son, Michael Milsap and wife, Claudia, of Lawrenceville, GA; son, Steven Milsap and wife, Rosemary, of Athens, GA; and daughter, Joni Milsap Santos and husband, Carter, of Atlanta, GA; as well as grandchildren: Stepheni, Cody, Kirsten, Hannah, Cole, Brendon, and Sloane. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, the third of March, between 5:00 -7:00 in the evening at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A memorial service presided by Rev. Vicki Harrington Franch will be on Wednesday, the fourth of March, at two in the afternoon at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA, followed by a visitation with the family in the Williams Center. Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Piedmont Hospital Women's Auxiliary or to Peachtree Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2020