Joan Moore

MOORE, Joan Bat Joan Bat Moore of Sandy Springs Georgia, age 89, passed away of natural causes at home on June 22, 2020. Joan was born on September 29, 1930, in Jackson, Mississippi. She was the oldest of three children born to Nick and Sadie Thomas. Joan attended Central High School, class of 1948. She graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1951 with Bachelors of Science in both Commerce and Education. While attending the University she met her first love, John Edward Bat, from Chicago, Illinois. They were married on October 14, 1956, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Jackson, Mississippi. Unfortunately, Joan was widowed on August 24, 1970 after 14 years of marriage. Over the next 20 years, Joan dedicated her life to raising her four young children. From 1974 to 1999, Joan's career in business education at Murrah High School touched numerous lives. She helped develop the Distributive Education Clubs of America and received countless awards and recognitions, including Educator of the Year in Mississippi, and National Outstanding DECA Teacher of the Year. She earned the distinguished title of Chairman of Sales and Marketing for the Career Education Foundation. In addition her accomplishments included organizing the first Women's Career Day, creating the DECA curriculum nationwide, and Chairmanship of the Adapt a School program. Joan continued her education by obtaining her Masters of Education from Jackson State University and her Doctorate in Education from Mississippi State. Her dedication to both teaching and learning make her a role model to every individual who was fortunate enough to know and love her. Her successes have provided guidance to thousands of students, her children and grandchildren. Being active in the Jackson Catholic School system she met her second husband, Patrick J. Moore. A retired Army Colonel, active Catholic and successful oil entrepreneur they married June 30, 1990. Joan's death is just days shy of 3 decades of love and happiness with Pat. Together they have 9 children, 14 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. In retirement "Joanie" enjoyed numerous hobbies including bridge, painting, decorating, dancing, event planning and numerous social clubs. Her dancing was legendary and she always brought life and joy to any event. She never met a stranger and was always sharing her life lessons with all she encountered. She was known by many names and titles throughout life, but will always be remembered as "Joanie". She is survived by her husband, Patrick J. Moore, her 4 children, John Bat of Denver, CO, Tom (Rod Rusyniak) Bat of Sandy Springs, GA, Betty (Webb) George of Johns Creek, GA, David (Vanessa) Bat of The Woodlands, TX, and her 5 step children, Michael (Nancy) Moore of Dallas, TX, Katie Moore of Dallas, TX, Tom (Jane) Moore of McKinney, TX, Sharon (Bruce) Ahrendson of Houston, TX, and Cindi (Jim) Ragon of Bossier City, LA. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, John, Marie, David, Webb, Brian, Ryan, Ashley, Lyle, Kevin, David, Cassie, Ellie, Kendall, and Evan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Sadie Thomas, and 2 siblings, Richard Thomas and Betty Frost. Joanie has departed this world; however, her love and spirit will continue to guide all the lives she has touched. Joanie will live on in our hearts and memories forever. Visitation will take place at H.M. Patterson and Son Oglethorpe Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 8 PM. A graveside service will be held on June 24, at 10:30 AM, at Arlington Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow in the coming months as restrictions due to COVID subside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association.