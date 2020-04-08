|
|
NELSON, Joan R. Joan R. Nelson, age 88, of Conyers, GA passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Joan was born in 1931 in Hayesville, NC to Bernard Crawford and Robina Carpenter-Crawford. Joan was raised and enjoyed her life as a Christian and member of Mountain West church. She was a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Joan was an original member of the Rich's 'team' and retired from there in 1993. She is survived by her son, Steve Nelson and daughter, Cynthia Nelson Moore (Russel D. IV), and grandchildren Steven Dennen Nelson (Kayley Lynn), Russel D. Moore V (Bonny), and great grandchild, Russel D. Moore VI. She is preceded in death by her husband Denny Nelson, sister, Reba Hardin, and brothers Jack and Hillis Crawford. Due to the public danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing restrictions because of it, services being held are PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020