Services
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 972-3155
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Nelson Obituary
NELSON, Joan R. Joan R. Nelson, age 88, of Conyers, GA passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Joan was born in 1931 in Hayesville, NC to Bernard Crawford and Robina Carpenter-Crawford. Joan was raised and enjoyed her life as a Christian and member of Mountain West church. She was a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Joan was an original member of the Rich's 'team' and retired from there in 1993. She is survived by her son, Steve Nelson and daughter, Cynthia Nelson Moore (Russel D. IV), and grandchildren Steven Dennen Nelson (Kayley Lynn), Russel D. Moore V (Bonny), and great grandchild, Russel D. Moore VI. She is preceded in death by her husband Denny Nelson, sister, Reba Hardin, and brothers Jack and Hillis Crawford. Due to the public danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing restrictions because of it, services being held are PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -