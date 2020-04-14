Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Pollard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Pollard Obituary
POLLARD, Joan Kerlin Joan Kerlin Pollard, 81, of Fayetteville passed away April 13, 2020. She was born in Atlanta on January 14, 1939 to the late Charlie and Lillian Kerlin. Joan is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Don Kerlin. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Radford "Buddy" Pollard; her son, Andy Pollard (Dee Dee) and Michael Pollard (Donna); grandchildren, Marcus, Andrew, Bryant, Savannah, Shane, and Tyler; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Faye Hodge. A private graveside service will be held at Senoia City Cemetery, Senoia with Pastor Ellis Daniel officiating. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -