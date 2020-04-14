|
|
POLLARD, Joan Kerlin Joan Kerlin Pollard, 81, of Fayetteville passed away April 13, 2020. She was born in Atlanta on January 14, 1939 to the late Charlie and Lillian Kerlin. Joan is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Don Kerlin. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Radford "Buddy" Pollard; her son, Andy Pollard (Dee Dee) and Michael Pollard (Donna); grandchildren, Marcus, Andrew, Bryant, Savannah, Shane, and Tyler; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Faye Hodge. A private graveside service will be held at Senoia City Cemetery, Senoia with Pastor Ellis Daniel officiating. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020