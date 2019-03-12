|
WALSH, Joan R. Joan R. Walsh, 85 of Decatur, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond W. Walsh and is survived by sons, Michael T. Walsh and Patrick M. Walsh and wife, Lee; grandchildren, Emily Walsh, Nathan Walsh, Hannah Walsh and Maggie Walsh; sister, Judy Harper; and brother, Harold Ross. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Valley Brook Baptist Church, Decatur, GA with visitation at 10:00 am. Burial will be buried in Alsip, IL. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2019