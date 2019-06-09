REVELL, Joan Mrs. Joan Revell died peacefully on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at the age of 91. She is survived by son John D. Revell Sr., (DeLana Wages) of Roswell, GA; daughter Ann Railey (Tony) of Lawrenceville, GA; daughter Madge Chetwynd (David) of Cary, NC; five grandchildren, Stephanie Revell, John Daniel Revell Jr., Amelia Chetwynd, Brian Chetwynd, and Kathryn Chetwynd; nephew, Tom Bauch (Ellen); niece, Kathy Bauch; two great-nieces, Chelsea Bauch (Michael Orenstein), and Elizabeth Bauch; and great-grandnephew, Miles Bauch Orenstein. Mrs. Revell was a native of Chicago where she attended Loyola University, Art Institute of Chicago, and Evanston Business College. She relocated to Atlanta with her husband, John F. Revell, in 1954. Joan held various positions of responsibility in her community, including President of the Huntcliff Homeowner's Association, where she was an activist for environmental preservation, making possible the addition of several beautiful parcels of land as natural/park space for her community, including parcels of significance in relation to the Native American "Trail of Tears". She was also a past Chair of the Sandy Springs Clean and Beautiful non-profit organization. She enjoyed membership in the Atlanta Historical Society and the High Museum of Art. A Memorial Mass Celebrating the Life of Joan Revell will be held at Saint Andrew Catholic Church (675 Riverside Rd., Roswell, GA 30075 770-641-9720) on June 12th at 10:30 A.M. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul https://www.svdpgeorgia.org/donate-now in memory of Mrs. Joan Revell. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Arrangement have been entrusted to Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company", Lawrenceville Chapel 770-963-2411. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary