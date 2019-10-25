|
SIMPSON, Joan Joan Dickerson Simpson, 86, of Hogansville, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on October 22, 2019. She was also affectionately known by her family and friends as "Mimi." She was born in Vidalia, Georgia on November 28, 1932 to Marie Brown and Garvin Lee Dickerson. She graduated from Vidalia High School in 1949 and attended Middle Georgia College in Cochran. After raising her children, she attended cosmetology school and owned a manicurist business in her home in Fayetteville. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, and oldest son, Alan Leslie Simpson. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Allen) Burks of Hogansville; her son, Lee Simpson of Hogansville; grandsons Andrew and Avery Simpson; and the father of her children, Al Simpson. She truly enjoyed the many years of stories and visiting with her friends at her Fayetteville home manicure business. Among her favorite activities, she enjoyed her koi pond, gardening, cooking, sewing. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10 until 11 AM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770 - 964 - 4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2019