Joan Stratton

Joan M. Stratton, 92, died Oct 3 at her home in Canterbury Court. She was born Joan Lois Minot Nov 7, 1927 Staten Island, New York City to Charles and Florence (Schmidt) Minot. Her father was vice president of a steamship company and her mother was a homemaker. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Cole Stratton, sister, Florence Lorraine (Minot) Polard, brother, Charles Oliver Minot, Jr., and grandson Tim Gartman.Joan was the first to attend college in her extended family. While acquiring a BA in chemistry at Cedar Crest College in Allentown PA she met her future husband Cole Stratton who was attending Lehigh University in nearby Bethlehem PA. They were married in 1949 and lived in Pittsburgh PA, then Staten Island, then New Jersey. In 1967 Cole was transferred to Atlanta, GA where he worked for The Coca Cola Company. The family made their home in Sandy Springs.Joan and Cole played bridge, golf, and attended Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church where she was president of the Altar Guild. She taught herself to sew on an antique Singer treadle machine she inherited from her mother-in-law. In addition to sewing her own clothes she later took up smocking to create beautiful dresses for her granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She had many craft talents, including flower arranging, needlepoint and calligraphy. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and she will be remembered fondly by her family and friends.Joan is survived by her 4 sons, Andrew (Linda), David (Ginny), Stephen (Cheryl) and Richard (Denise), 3 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 2 great-granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons.



