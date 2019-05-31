|
|
TRIBBLE, Joan Colleen Joan Colleen Tribble, 75, of Forest Park, Ga passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Baylor Hospital in Dallas TX. The funeral service will take place Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 pm with Dr. Bob Greene presiding at First Baptist Church-Forest Park, Ga. Joan is survived by her children; Andy Tribble (Dacia) & daughter Lisa Tribble; grandsons Aaron Tribble & Taylor Borders; granddaughters Jordan Tribble & Addison Tribble; step grandchildren Corbin Holt and Sarah Akers and great-grandson Landon Tribble. Joan was a loving mother and Nanny and touched many people throughout her life. The service will be followed by a reception in the gym. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2019