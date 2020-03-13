|
|
VIVONA, Joan Joan Teresa Vivona, age 73, passed away on March 7, 2020 in Dublin, Ohio. Born in Syracuse, NY on October 28, 1946 to the late Etilo and Virginia (Roberts) DaRin. Employed by the office of Dr. Michele Krohn-Harper, Dublin, OH. Active parishioner at St. Brigid of Kildare Church. Actively involved in the St. Brigid 55+ Club and Sandwich Saturday Team, as well as the Dublin Community Senior Citizens at the Dublin Rec Center. She is survived by Richard B. Vivona, Coatesville, PA; children, Marcus B. (Theresa) Vivona, Powell, OH and Alison J. (Greg) Herbener, Coatesville, PA; grandchildren: James Vivona, Michael Vivona, Rhys Fiore, Maggie Vivona, Mary Vivona; brothers and sisters, John (Charlotte) DaRin, Clarkesville, GA; Robert (Christine) DaRin, Roswell, GA; Janet (Nick) Raasch, Fayetteville, NY; Joseph (Mary) DaRin, Huntersville, NC; Tom (LouAnne) DaRin, Penfield, NY; Jim (LuAnn) DaRin, Manlius, NY; Chris (Dawn) DaRin, Cicero, NY; 28 nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. Friends may call Monday, March 16, from 4 - 7 PM, at EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road, Columbus, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 17, at 11 AM, at St. Brigid of Kildare Church, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, Ohio. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Brigid of Kildare Church, Dublin, OH or the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation at www.curesanfilippofoundation.org. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020