WINTER, Joan Carter Joan Carter Winter passed away at her home on November 23. Joan was born in Washington, GA on June 26, 1932. Joan attended West GA College in Carrollton, GA and came to Atlanta for a job with the GA Department, of Health. In addition to the Health Department she worked with C&S Capital Corporation, St. Mark United Methodist Church and The United Methodist Conference before retiring from Dunwoody United Methodist Church where she worked for over 20 years. Joan is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William O Winter. She is survived by her children, Warren Carter Winter, Sara Louise Winter and Alice Elizabeth Winter as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, at 11 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
