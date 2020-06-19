JoAnn Bryant
BRYANT (PATTERSON), JoAnn Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. JoAnn Patterson Bryant, of Marietta, will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11 AM, at New Friendship Baptist Church, 1251 Villa Rica Rd., Marietta, GA 30064, with remains placed instate at 9:30 AM, Reverend A.L. Zolliicoffer, Pastor, Reverend C.L. Bryant, Eulogist. A Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 6 PM - 8 PM, at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish, husband, Rev. C.L. Bryant, sons, Kenneth Bryant, Carvin Bryant, Jr. (Leona), daughters, Paula Davis, Tracey Harrison (Claude), Karen Briggs (Jeff), 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 4 brothers, 7 sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 19, 2020.
