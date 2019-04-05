|
COBB, Joann Funeral Service for Mrs. Joann Cobb of 78 Sockwell Road Oxford, GA 30054 will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at The Church At Covington, 11975 Highway 142 Oxford, GA. Rev. Darryl Hooper, Pastor, Reverend James Collins, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mr. Charlie Edward Cobb; daughters, Mr. & Mrs. Terry (Loretta) Benton, Mr. & Mrs. James (Sherlean) Russell; sons, Mr. & Mrs. Charlie (Rushanda) Cobb and Mr. Jason Cobb; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; Mother, Mrs. Ruby Mae Woods; sisters, Mrs. Carrie Davis; Mr. & Mrs. Melvin (Annie) Price, Ms. Rose Mary Hyman, Mr. & Mrs. Sammy (Patricia) Griffin, Mr. & Mrs. Lee (Diane) Cooper, Ms. Alice Marks and her brother Mr. & Mrs. Eddie (Sharon) Woods and a host of other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:30 A.M. until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 1:00 P.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019