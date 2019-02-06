Services
Joann GEIGER
Joann GEIGER Obituary
GEIGER, Joann Joann Geiger, 90, formerly of Avondale Estates, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 9, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gertrude Voss. Joann is survived by her sons; Kenny Geiger his wife Debbie, Bob Geiger his wife Sloane, Jerry Geiger, Charlie Geiger his wife Dawn, Col. (Rt.) William (Billy) Geiger and his wife Sally, Steve Geiger and his wife Sherry, her daughters; Margaret Walker and her husband Mike, Elaine Zimmerman and her husband Scott and Catherine Geiger-Ball, eighteen grandchildren; twelve great- grandchildren; and many more loving family and friends. In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Geiger. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday February 6, 2019, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church, Decatur Georgia on Thursday February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 12 noon at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Loveland Ohio, Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2019
