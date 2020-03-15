|
HUNSINGER, JoAnn JoAnn Hall Hunsinger died early Wednesday morning, March 11, from cancer, surrounded by her three children. She was 86 years old. Jo was born in Dothan, Alabama; her tomboy childhood was spent outdoors, climbing trees, digging for gold, swinging on vines with a Tarzan yell, looking for arrowheads, dancing the Jitterbug with her older brother, Billy. Billy would later become a WWII hero, piloting a B24 Bomber, a plane called The Liberator; he was killed just after her 11th birthday. Jo attended Agnes Scott College, where she majored in Art, and was asked to be May Queen in her senior year. She was proud of her newspaper heritage: Horace Hall, her father, was editor of The Dothan Eagle, a newspaper earning the third largest circulation in the state of Alabama; Julian Hall, her uncle, wrote editorials on the Scopes Trial, that were quoted in the New York Times, and Grover Hall, her great-uncle, won a Pulitzer Prize, in 1928, for writing about the Ku Klux Klan. After graduating from Agnes Scott, Jo became a cub reporter and photographer for The Dothan Eagle, before marrying John Hunsinger. While living in DC in the mid-50's, where her husband was posted for military training, one of Jo's paintings was selected for a juried exhibit at the Smithsonian Institute. After moving to Atlanta, Jo was a founding member of the Fulton County Arts Council, and served on the Atlanta Shakespeare Company board. Besides playing the piano and accordion, she was an exceptional mezzo soprano, initially singing with the Atlanta Singers, the Atlanta Choral Guild, and then with Robert Shaw in the late 60's. He invited her to sing in his first chorus, which developed into the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus; she would perform and tour with him for the next 20 years. After a blind audition for Robert Shawwhere performers sing from behind a screen onstageJo was told confidentially, that she was the only singer to ever earn a perfect score. Her shining moment was when Mr. Shaw told her, "I'd like to form a chamber chorus around your voice." Decades later, Jo would help produce the first film about Robert Shaw, whom she described as her mentor. Jo and her musical family were asked to be in a TV commercial for the Atlanta Symphony, in the late 70's. In 1980, she gave a solo vocal recital at the Academy of Medicine, accompanied by her oboist daughter, Robbie Lynn, followed by a performance for her daughter's recital, at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Mother and daughter also shared the stage during performances of The St. Matthews Passion with Robert Shaw and the Atlanta Symphony Chorus. Divorced in '82, she took continuing education classes at Agnes Scott, Emory, The Atlanta School of Art, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden, studying painting, water coloring, figure drawing, etching, sculpture, birding, and gardening. She sang with The Atlanta Singers, and for the Atlanta Civic Opera, Jo held many jobs: singing excerpts from the lead in Carmen, designing sets, and stage managing. The Wyndham Milwaukee Center commissioned several of her paintings for the grand opening of their Hotel. In the 90's, Jo studied to earn the title of Master Birder, then designed a garden full of native plants and sculpture, which was selected by The Atlanta Audubon Society for their annual garden tour, and earned the title of Wildlife Sanctuary a unique accomplishment for an urban garden, drawing a newspaper reporter's attention. In a featured article published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jo described the statuary in her garden as, "A compendium of the worlds religions." St. Luke's was very important to Jo, as she not only sang in the choir, but found the St. Luke's Education For Ministry course to be a real source of strength, satisfaction, and spiritual support. She adored all animals, was known as a cat whisperer, and named every fish in her pond. A dedicated and long-standing patron of the arts, the High Museum, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Jo was also an enthusiastic supporter of her Alma Mater, Agnes Scott. She supported her fellow artists, continually adding to her eclectic collection of paintings and sculpture, transforming her home into a veritable showcase for contemporary art. Jo was preceded by her brother, Billy Hall, her mother and father, Robbie and Horace Hall, her beloved cousin, Wister Cook, and is survived by her three children, John, Hall and Robbie Lynn, her grandson, Benjamin, and her fraternal-twin cats, Nickolas and Alexander. There will be a memorial service at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, date TBA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020