

JACKSON (SIMMONS), Dr. JoAnn Louise





Dr. JoAnn Louise Simmons Jackson affectionately known as "Aunt JoJo" who was also a native of Atlanta, was born December 2, 1931. She was eldest of four children, born from her parents John Wesley Simmons, Sr. and Lessie Belle Johnson Simmons Fluellen. She was educated in the Atlanta Public School System. Aunt JoJo graduated in 1950 from Washington High School. Her education continued in Atlanta at Spelman College, graduating in 1954. JoAnn earned master's and doctorate degrees in Psychology and Social Work, respectfully at Atlanta University and Wayne State University.



JoAnn married Charles Marion Jackson, Jr., raising five children, Lessye (SanJuan) Thomas, Wesley Marion Jackson, Lillian Frandora Hill, Essyeola Trudy Willis, and Elora (Conni) Jackson. JoAnn's sudden illness related to Multiple Sclerosis (MS) early in her adult life allowed her sister Lessye Samples to become a second mom to her young children. Lessye's daughters Wanda (Peddie) James and Phyllis Henderson became extended siblings to the five making JoAnn and Lessye the mothers of seven. JoAnn and Lessye became twin pillars who were devoted to God, family, educating every generation, and being of service to others. JoAnn led by example despite her MS. She worked for thirty years as a Psychiatric Social Worker for the State of Georgia.



On Friday, September 25, 2020 JoAnn peacefully made her transition at home surrounded by family. In addition to her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by husband, Charles, brother, William Henry Simmons, and sister, Lessye Simmons Samples.



As an example of her legacy of love she is survived by seven children, nine grandchildren, Natasha Thomas, Yochi Rich, Wesley Willis, Matalia Hill, Machinza Hill, Milton Hill, III, Malteszo Hill, Marion Jackson, and King Jackson, great-grandchildren, Jaimell Ponder, Jamari Ponder, and Sebastian Nix-Hill, extremely devoted brother, Retired United States Air Force Colonel, Dr. John Wesley Simmons, Jr., MD, MPH of Philadelphia, two sisters, Paola Tennon and Deborah Tunstall of Tennessee, and she is also lovingly remembered by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends including two special friends, Mr. Lewis Oliver, Jr. and Dr. Joan Ealy Sawyer.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: SWEEAC (Food Assistance Center) 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta 30310.



There will be a small private gathering Friday October 9, 2020.



