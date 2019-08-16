Services
O'NEAL, JoAnn JoAnn Kay Marsh Pugmire O'Neal, born on October 22, 1938, to Beatrice Lucille Snyder Marsh and Arlo Marsh in Ft. Wayne, IN where she grew up along with siblings Gay Marsh (formerly of St. Augustine, FL) and Al Marsh (of Ft. Wayne, IN). JoAnn passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 and was preceded in death by mother Beatrice, father Arlo, sister Gay Marsh and husband Arthur B. O'Neal. JoAnn is survived by her brother Al (Nancy) Marsh of Ft. Wayne, IN; by her children Herb Pugmire (Ann) of Denver, CO, Cheryl Maness of Bunnell, FL, Mark Pugmire (Karen) of Snellville, GA, Matt Pugmire (Jeff) of Atlanta; by her grandchildren Melissa (John) Blue, Jeni (Eric) Griffith, BreAnna Pugmire, Alex Pugmire, Savannah Pugmire and Caleb Pugmire; several nieces and great-grandchildren that JoAnn dearly loved. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM followed by funeral services at 10:30 AM, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1040 Main Street, Stone Mountain, GA 30083. Graveside service will be held Noon at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Stone Mountain, GA 3008. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of JoAnn's life following the service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019
