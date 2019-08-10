Services
RADCLIFFE, JoAnn H. "Josie" JoAnn H. Radcliffe "Josie", age 77 of Woodstock, formerly of Reisterstown, MD passed away on Aug. 9, 2019. She was known for her loving heart, strong will and tremendous love of family. She is survived by her husband, Joe Radcliffe; children, Suzanne and Brad Bell, Kevin and Karen Radcliffe and Beth and Pete Soto; grandchildren, Emily, Lily, Allison, Avery and Zoe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 10, 2019
