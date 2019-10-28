|
STAPLES (LEE), Joann Joann Lee Staples age 86, of Lilburn, GA passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband George Staples, granddaughter, Noel Littleton, brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Ethelyn Lee. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Shelia and Richard Harper, Starla and Michael Littleton all of Lilburn. Grandchildren, Lee and Mary Leigh Harper, Sherri and Brian Furlong, Joey Littleton and Jade Littleton: great-grandchildren, Emma Harper, Ricky Harper, Rosemary Harper, Timothy Harper, Ethan Furlong and Ella Furlong. Several nieces, nephews and extended family also survive. Joann was a faithful member of Marantha Baptist Church in Lilburn, GA. She had a love for her cats and other animals in the area and always fed and took care of them. She loved everyone and took care of people that were not able to venture out of their homes. The Service to Honor the Life of Joann will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2 PM, at Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor Lee Harper officiating. Interment Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 2 PM - 8 PM, at the funeral home. Condolences may be viewed or sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Inc. Lawrenceville Chapel,, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 28, 2019