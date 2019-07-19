Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
731 Peachtree Street NE
Joanna BRAGG

Joanna BRAGG Obituary
BRAGG, Joanna On the morning of July 14, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with cancer, Joanna Steinbruegge Bragg passed away at her home in Roswell, surrounded by her children and kitties. Joanna was born on September 18, 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, David Bragg, with whom she will now be reunited, in 1975, and the two settled in Atlanta. Joanna was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Frank and Kathy Steinbruegge, and her husband, David. She is survived by her children, Andrew, Sarah Kathryn, Margaret, and Jessie, and her grandchildren Reed and Vivian, by all of whom she will be deeply missed. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 2 o'clock p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer at 731 Peachtree Street NE.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019
