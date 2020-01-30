|
PUTMAN (PRAYTOR), Joanna Joanna Praytor Putman, 80, of Avondale Estates, GA passed away on January 27 from complications related to dementia. Joanna was born on January 11, 1940 in Greenville, SC to the late Dr. Ralph B. and Mildred Praytor. Joanna is survived by her husband of 56 years, Frank Putman, along with her children, Martha Field (Bob), Blake Putman (Dodie), and Laura Rappold (Carl) and grandchildren Anna, Alan, and Daniel Field, Grace Putman, and Ben Rappold. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Mary Praytor (Wylie), and brother, Blake Praytor (Margaret), along with beloved nieces and nephews. She attended Agnes Scott College and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in English in 1962. Joanna was a teacher for most of her life. She began her career at Briarcliff High School and was on the original faculty of Lakeside High School. Later, she taught three-year-olds at Decatur First United Methodist Church preschool for 18 years until her retirement in 1998. She was an active member in her community as well, enjoying membership in the Avon Garden Club and serving as the rental manager for the Avondale Community Club for more than a decade. Joanna was a dedicated volunteer, tutoring children at the International Community School, volunteering at DEAM and Mountain View Personal Care Home along with many other places over the years. She was a faithful member of Decatur First United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where she held many leadership positions. As accomplished as she was, her most memorable quality was her loving and kind presence, which she shared with everyone she met. She was deeply loved by her family and friends, and she loved them equally in return. Visitation will be held Friday, January 31 from 6-8 PM at A.S.Turner and Sons in Decatur. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Decatur First United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 1 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Weekday Children's Ministries Scholarship Fund at Decatur First UMC. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 30, 2020