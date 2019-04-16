BALTIMORE, Joanne Davenport Joanne Davenport Baltimore, age 79, of Suwanee, GA. passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Joanne was born Oct. 18, 1939 in Crossville, Tennessee. She was a devoted member of Duluth First United Methodist Church. She had many interests, but some of her favorites were reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution - Suwanee Chapter. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers with a 1:00 PM funeral service immediately following. There will be a an additional visitation on Thursday April 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM central time at Grassy Cove United Methodist Church in Crossville, Tennessee with a graveside service immediately following. Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, William Paul and Nelle Davenport; brother, James Paul Davenport; sisters, Willette Torian and Clara Jean Simpson. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Joannie Baltimore, Jeannie Gully and Susan Greene (Bob); sister, Elizabeth Hollingsworth; grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan and David Waters; Richard, Thomas and Emma Gully; and Maggie, Tripp, Jack and Anna Grace Greene along with several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the https:// donate3.cancer.org. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary