CARMAN (McElroy), Joanne Joanne McElroy Carman died April 18, 2019. Born June 27, 1917 in Port Huron, MI, she was the daughter of David C. and Mabel McElroy and the widow of Joseph A. Carman Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Carman and son-in-law Mike Caldwell of Peachtree Corners, GA, son Joseph A. Carman Jr. of Palm Springs, CA, and grandchildren Edward and Kathryn Caldwell. Joanne attended Michigan State Univ. and Oglethorpe Univ. During WWII she lived and worked in NYC where she enjoyed opera, ballet, and museums. She moved with her husband to Atlanta, GA in 1949 and later worked at the IRS in Chamblee, retiring in 1982. She was a resident of Doraville, GA for most of her life. Late in life she enjoyed oil painting and playing Words With Friends on her iPad with her grandchildren. Some of her greatest joys in life were her family, trips to the beach, the company of good dogs, and a dry martini. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019