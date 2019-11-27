|
HOFFMANN, Joanne Marie Joanne Marie Hoffmann, age 52, was born May 27, 1967 in the hospital of Emory University to Manfred E. Hoffmann (an Emory professor) and Marialuisa C. Hoffmann, both from Germany. She is survived by her brother Christopher A. Hoffmann, sister-in-law Terri Hoffmann, nephew Thomas A. Hoffmann, of Flowery Branch and Dahlonega, GA, and her stepmother Elisabeth Lunz of Decatur, GA. Ms. Hoffmann died on November 25, 2019, in her residence at Budd Terrace of Wesley Woods, under the care of Crossroads Hospice, after living with grace and courage for over 25 years with Huntington's Disease. Her parents and brother Thomas M. Hoffmann predeceased her. The funeral for Joanne Hoffmann will be held on Friday, November 29, at 11:00 AM in the Moore chapel of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. Ms. Hoffmann graduated from Briar Vista School and Briarcliff High School, where she was on the honor roll, and also excelled in cheerleading and soccer. After attending the University of Georgia, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications and Marketing at Mercer College. After college, she enjoyed working as a model and a brokerage assistant. She was beautiful and popular, enjoying travel and having a happy life. In 1999 she was diagnosed with the onset of the hereditary and degenerative brain disorder Huntington's Disease, for which there is no cure or effective treatment. She continued to live gracefully and courageously with its symptoms in the face of its inevitable outcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ms. Hoffmann's memory to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (www.hdsa.org) or to the Foundation of Wesley Woods (1817 Clifton Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 27, 2019