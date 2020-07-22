Joanne was a beautiful, generous, loving lady and I was blessed to have her as my sister-in-law for 30 years. Joanne was my late husband Joe's oldest sister and he loved her dearly. They were both incredible golfers and loved to play together whenever possible. They also were also both fabulous dancers and loved to show off their "moves" at any party! Joanne would have the DeLany Christmas party at her gorgeous home every year. The decorations and food were incredible, but Joanne's love for her family was always at the center of the celebration! I have so many fabulous memories of this beautiful lady. The world was a better place with her in it and she will be missed by many!

Nancy DeLany

