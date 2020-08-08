1/
Joanne Lindsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINDSEY, Joanne Hollyoak Mrs. Joanne Hollyoak Lindsey, age 85, of Peachtree City, passed away August 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Claude C. Lindsey, sons, Dr. Charles "Chuck" Lindsey and his wife, Shea of Madison, GA, Rick Lindsey and his wife, Cindy of Peachtree City, Ron Lindsey and his wife, Denice of Ft. Worth, TX, grandchildren, Zeb Grant, Corey Lindsey, Brandon Lindsey, Lauren Lindsey (Jason Roberts), Jenna Possin (Adam), Stephanie Rexrode (Brannan), Kristen Lindsey (Ashley), Tyler Lindsey, great grandchildren, Ella Rose, Everleigh, Madison, Emmaleigh, Avery, Logan, Oliver, Parker, Quinn, and Andrew. Due to the recent health regulations a private family service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 AM, at St. John's Episcopal Church with Pastor Terri Brice officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or at www.diabetes.org. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parrott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved