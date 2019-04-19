NOVACK, Joanne Joanne Novack, 81, passed away April 14, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Her beloved husband Tom was by her side. Joanne was born in Oak Park, IL on June 3, 1937 to Jeannette and Robert Stamm. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sisters, Mary Jane Joslin of Fullerton, CA, Bobbette Stamm of Miami, FL and a brother, Michael Stamm of Darien, CT. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert Stamm and John Stamm. Joanne will be remembered for her love of children and dogs, her spirit of volunteering at St. Pius X Catholic High School for two decades, and especially the love and dedication she gave to her husband Tom for 52 years. The Vigil and Rosary will be Monday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Atlanta and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Novack Family Scholarship Fund, St. Pius X Catholic High School, 2674 Johnson Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30345. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary