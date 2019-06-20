|
PIRKLE, Joanne Vance Joanne Vance Pirkle passed away at home on June 16, 2019. Mrs. Pirkle was owner and operator of The Toby House Antiques on East Paces Ferry in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the widow of the late Dr. Cecil Pirkle. She leaves behind sons William Cecil Pirkle of Deerfield, FL and James Robert Pirkle [Ashley] of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren John Robert Pirkle and Emily Grace Pirkle of Alpharetta, GA; sister June Sexton of Huntington, WV; nieces Joanne Sexton and Brenda Perry; and nephews Peter Figlia and Ronald Vance.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 20, 2019